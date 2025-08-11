Morgan Freeman bringing Symphonic Blues Experience to Chautauqua Institution

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Legendary actor Morgan Freeman is bringing his Symphonic Blues Experience to Chautauqua Institution on August 19, combining blues artists from the Mississippi Delta with a symphony orchestra and video storytelling.

The unique experience, co-created by Freeman and Eric Meier, owners of the Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, Mississippi, will feature Freeman's iconic voice narrating the performance.

"It's an extraordinarily unique and pleasurable experience," Freeman told 7 News.

The duo will lead a discussion at the institution on the morning of August 19, followed by the performance at 8:45 p.m. Tickets for the conversation are $30. Tickets to the concert start at $70.

Freeman emphasized that the event isn't a lecture but a true musical experience, described "exciting" and "soothing." Meier added that it's also "lively."

"We've done this here at home and in Europe and it's excitingly well done," Freeman said.

"I hope there's room for people to get up and dance or do whatever they want to do when they hear some good music," Meier said.

