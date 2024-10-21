‘Mixed two chemicals...generated chlorine gas’: Chemical exposure at Celoron Hotel; one worker hospitalized

CELORON, N.Y. (WKBW) — One worker was hospitalized following a chemical exposure at the Chautauqua Lake Harbor Hotel in Celoron Monday morning.

WKBW First responders were outside the Chautauqua Lake Harbor Hotel in Celoron most of Monday morning.

Firefighters cleared the hotel and did a top-to-bottom search, all guests were OK.

“We meandered in the hotel and had breakfast. We sat down, they served us our food, we were about to eat, and they said ‘Oh, will you please excuse us, but we have to ask you to leave’ and we said ‘Oh, okay,’” hotel guest Gerard Lodico said. “We left and saw fire trucks on the outside, and there was EMS there as well.”

WKBW Firefighters and paramedics from Celoron, Lakewood, Busti and Chautauqua County responded to the scene.

Second assistant chief of the Celoron Fire Department Tim Nelson told me they received a 911 call because a hotel worker was “struggling to breathe” after mixing cleaning supplies.

“He mixed two chemicals together, he mixed a bleach with a type of acid, which generates chlorine gas,” Nelson said. “I think he mixed it accidentally.”

Upon arriving on the scene, Nelson noticed a chemical scent was filling the building.

“I went in, I did some investigating, found out we had a really really strong odor in the East side of the building” Nelson said.

WKBW Tim Nelson spoke with 7 News reporter Derek Heid about the incident.

The employee who accidentally mixed the chemicals was taken to the hospital.

Nelson told me he was released from the hospital a short time later.

“He is in good shape,” Nelson said.

The hotel reopened a few hours later.