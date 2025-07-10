'Keeping tradition alive': Cattaraugus County blueberry farm adapts to changing climate with delayed season

EAST OTTO, NY (WKBW) — Unpredictable weather patterns in Cattaraugus County are impacting a local U-pick farm that has been an East Otto staple for over 70 years.

Burdick Blueberries, a family-owned farm in East Otto, has pushed back their opening date to July 16 due to a late frost this season, continuing a trend of climate challenges affecting their harvest timeline.

"This year we had a late frost, which is something we have been dealing with," said Amy Edwards, owner of Burdick Blueberries.

The farm has been in Edwards' family since 1952, when her grandfather made the switch from potato farming to blueberries.

"He and my dad ended up planting 30,000 plants...and they have just been thriving," Edwards said. "These are the originals, which is crazy to have this old of a patch."

But changing weather patterns have shortened their harvesting season over the years, forcing the farm to adapt.

"Growing up, we'd say we pick until the first frost, which would be after Labor Day, but we haven't made it into September, I don't think, in the 10 years we've been back," Edwards said.

Because the blueberry patch features over 10 different varieties, there will be new berries to pick every few weeks throughout the season. However, the traditional peak season has shifted.

"August is not exactly the blueberry month anymore," Edwards said. "It's mid-July and then the beginning of August, so our customers kind of have to shift."

This shift has led Edwards and her partner, Beth, to develop creative solutions to extend their offerings. They now make blueberry butter and syrup for visitors to purchase and are working to transform the property into a year-round destination.

Their vision includes a pick-your-own flower garden, farm animals for visitors to enjoy, and plans to host weddings, yoga sessions, and concerts in the blueberry patch. They've even added a guest house available as an Airbnb rental.

For Edwards, preserving this piece of family heritage remains the primary motivation behind these innovations.

"That's really a push for me to keep it in the family and to keep it going is just, it's been people's tradition for so many years," Edwards said.

You can find the full event calendar of the blueberry farm here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.