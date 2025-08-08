'Just want the best possible': Parents step up to improve the baseball fields at Village Park in Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parents are stepping up to bring big changes to the baseball fields at Village Park in Ellicottville, and the effort is already gaining momentum.

Sam Nelson and Bryan VanBuren, both parents of Little League players, presented a detailed improvement plan to the Town Board last month. Their goal? To turn the often-flooded, outdated fields into a safe and playable space that Ellicottville families can be proud of.

“We want to add dugouts, improve field conditions, upgrade our grandstand and really make it a place where our kids can enjoy baseball and play the entire season,” said Nelson. “We wanted to start with benches that were secure and functional. It’s about building something they’re proud to come and play on.”

The conditions of the current field have made it difficult for players and coaches alike. Youth games have been canceled due to flooding, and players say even sliding into bases can be risky.

“Right when you slide into the base, you have to call time and move it back on,” said Odin Travis, a young player on the team. “I don’t like playing on a good field and then coming here. It just makes me feel like we don’t have as good a field and I want a field like everybody else.”

According to parents, the issues go beyond safety and comfort. Poor field conditions have prevented Ellicottville from hosting tournaments that could not only bring competitive experiences for kids but also boost the local economy through tourism.

VanBuren said even small fixes can be expensive.

“Just little things that seem like nothing — we find out it really costs a lot,” he said. “It really does take the whole village to do something like this.”

The Town Board approved the parents’ request to begin fundraising, a major step forward. The phased plan includes replacing fences, improving drainage, and cleaning up the aging grandstands to make the park suitable not just for practices, but for games and tournaments throughout the season.

“This season was really wet,” Nelson added. “We had to miss a few games because of flooding. There are a lot of opportunities our kids miss out on locally, and they have to travel to other towns to play.”

Nelson and VanBuren are hopeful the upgrades will give local kids the quality fields they deserve and maybe even help them chase those dreams a little closer to home.

To learn more about the project or to donate you can email info@evlevents.com