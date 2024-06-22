Jamestown woman killed in one-vehicle accident

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown woman is dead following a one-vehicle accident in Silver Creek early Friday morning, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to Dennison Road just after 6:45 a.m. for a report of a serious accident.

An investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling on Dennison Road had veered off and hit a tree.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said the driver, 54-year-old Rachel Lynn of Jamestown, was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC where she later died.