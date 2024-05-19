Jamestown mother facing charges after police find container with drug residue in playpen

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mother in Jamestown is accused of putting three young children at risk.

Child Protective Services told police they found a container with drug residue inside a playpen at the La Quinta hotel on West 3rd Street.

When police arrived, three children all under the age of three were there. Noel Luciano, 43, had hidden the container in the garbage.

The container and substance inside tested positive for methamphetamine, per authorities.

None of the children were hurt.

Luciano is facing a number of charges including endangering the welfare of a child, tampering with evidence and drug possession.