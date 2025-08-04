'It's huge': Ellicottville’s historic 1887 Building set for major transformation

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — After sitting empty for more than a decade, Ellicottville’s iconic 1887 Building is about to get a second chance. Thanks to a $1 million New York State infrastructure grant, the long-vacant structure on Washington Street will soon be transformed into a vibrant mixed-use community space.

“This building is visually very important to our community and our square,” said Ellicottville Mayor John Burrell.

The 1887 Building is a local landmark located in the heart of the village. The new project aims to restore the building’s role in the community, creating up to 15 affordable residential units.

Burrel said the state grant is specifically designated for infrastructure improvements, which include sewer, water, power, parking, and other exterior site work necessary to make the redevelopment possible.

“It has to be used for outside infrastructure for the building,” Burrell explained. “All the utilities, sewer, water, power, parking, concrete, everything outside the building is what the grant can be used for.”

Burrell said the project will benefit those who keep the village running, its workers, families, and small businesses. Despite having about 1,500 workers in the area, most employees commute from outside the village due to a lack of affordable housing.

“Being a resort community, our housing stock is full, but mostly of part-time people,” Burrell said. “We’ve got the jobs, we’ve got the people, but we need a place for those people to live.”

With housing prices pushing many workers out of the village, the project is seen as a way to help close that gap and bring long-term residents back into the heart of Ellicottville.

Melanie Pritchard, a licensed associate real estate broker with ERA Team VP, said the need for this kind of housing is huge.

“Rentals in our area are primarily short-term, people coming for a weekend or a season,” Pritchard said. “There really isn’t anything affordable for people who need housing to work here.”

Burrell believes that adding more full-time residents will strengthen the entire community.

“We need people living in the village who can serve on our boards our planning board, village board,” he said. “We need firefighters, ambulance drivers, EMTs. It’s very important to have some full-time people living right downtown.”

The village is currently in active discussions with several developers as they work to move the project forward.