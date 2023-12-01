'It's finally here, it's awesome': Holiday Valley reopens for the season

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY — On Friday, Holiday Valley reopened for the 2023-2024 season, ushering in skiers and snowboarders to enjoy the wintry fun.

WKBW

"A lot of stoked people, the weather hasn't given us exactly what we are hoping for, but we did get a nice snowfall earlier this week and some cold temperatures that allowed our snow-making team to get out throughout the resort and make some snow in a short amount of time," said Dash Hegeman, Director of Marketing for Holiday Valley.

WKBW

Skiers and snow enthusiasts were able to enjoy the day as the Mardi Gras 6, Yodeler and Creekside lifts are open.

"The bloodline of the business is skiing and snowboarding so we are thrilled to be open right now," said Hegeman.

WKBW

Until night skiing opens on December 8, the resort will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and weekends from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.