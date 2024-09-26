‘It was an easy decision for me’: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski introduced as St. Bonaventure men’s basketball GM

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Adrian Wojnarowski is officially the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball general manager. Woj traded in a $7 million salary working for ESPN (according to The Athletic) for his new role in Olean.

Wednesday, Woj, the longtime ESPN NBA insider, was introduced with the university’s men’s basketball program, leaving a very prominent role with the “worldwide leader in sports.”

“I said take everything else out of it, and I would ask myself which job would I rather do, and it was an easy decision for me,” Woj said. “I’ve only felt I have gained in this, I don’t feel like I gave anything up.”

Woj told reporters the idea to leave the the big leagues of sports journalism came about when he read the job description for his new position.

“I just kept thinking, jeez that sounds fun. That sounds like a lot more fun than what I am doing right now,” Woj said.

The effects of this major acquisition for the small school of about 2,600 students can certainly be felt in the student body.

WKBW

“I can see a national championship coming,” sophomore Jack Shea said. “I’m going to shake his hand, thank him for coming to St. Bonaventure University and bringing our college basketball team back.”

WKBW

“A lot more winning,” sophomore Maxwell Demass said. “I like him, he seems like a good guy.”

The excitement continued all the way up to Woj’s new employers.

St. Bonaventure Men’s Basketball coach Mark Schmidt's reaction to when he first heard Adrian Wojnarowski wanted to join his program:

Woj’s position will focus on bringing in new money to support the program and recruiting basketball prospects. His first official day with the team is Tuesday