'It shows what kind of school we are': Silver Creek given Special Olympics honor

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Special Olympics has recognized Silver Creek High School as a prime example of what inclusivity and acceptance should look like within a school district.

On Monday, students from Silver Creek Central School District were able to get out of class for a mid-day basketball game with a special halftime ceremony.

Students and staff cheered as Special Olympics recognized the high school as a "National Banner Unified Champion School." This is an award for schools that go above and beyond to promote an inclusive environment.

Jennifer Johnson has been coaching the school's Unifed Basketball team for the past three years — a team that is comprised of both players with and without disabilities.

"That was super emotional for me — to watch the banner unravel like that," Jennifer said. "That meant a lot, and it has been a lot of hard work for our school, for our students, for our administration."

The Silver Creek and Fredonia Unified Sports teams went head-to-head on Monday as the crowd roared for both teams.

"I have a good friend ... and he has special needs," David Barrett, a senior playing for his first year on the Unified Basketball team, said. "We just connect on a different level, and he loves basketball so ... I decided to try it."

Barrett said this award simply highlights his school's character.

"It's amazing. It shows what kind of school we are and how we do things around here," he said.

However, many told 7 News this award isn't just about the students on the court. It's also about the students in the stands.

"Each individual has value and is able to contribute," Nathan Johnson, executive director of United Sports for Special Olympics, said. "Whether that's in a sporting event or whether it's just within the culture or climate that's created within a school or community."

This sense of community is what Janet Decker, the district's Unified Bowling coach, said keeps everyone feeling included.

"We don't just focus on students with disabilities. We focus on students as a whole. We want everyone in our school to feel welcome and accepted," Decker said. "It doesn't matter who's getting a basket. It doesn't matter who's getting the strike. It doesn't matter who's getting the gutter ball. We cheer for them."

Silver Creek is now one of 11 schools in New York State to receive this award.

"I've seen the love for each other grow every year," Jennifer said. "It's the highlight of my entire school year."