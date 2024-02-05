'It means a lot to all of us': Gowanda's Hollywood Theater hopes to receive NY Forward funding

GOWANDA, NY — The Village of Gowanda recently received $4.5 million through NY Forward.

The New York State Governor's Office said the award will go toward a downtown renaissance and there are several projects proposed.

One of those proposed projects is the restoration of the historic Hollywood Theater.

It is standing tall among vacant buildings on the village's main street, and the Board of Directors President Mark Burr hopes to restore the theater to its former glory.

"It allows us to regrow and repopulate our downtown area," said Burr.

Burr hopes to restore an original Wurlitzer organ and update the light and pulley system. Still, the most significant task Burr wants to take on is renovating the bank next door into dressing rooms and a restaurant.

"That'll enhance our abilities to put on shows, and I believe it will increase the number of people that want to come here and have a nice meal and a nice night out on the town, so to speak," said Burr.

The renovations and upgrades could help bring Western New Yorkers down to the edge of Erie and Cattaraugus counties for the shows and the theater.

"To be a part of it and to guide the train trying to fix and reuse it's exciting. The board is very excited about it. It means a lot to all of us, and I think it means a lot to our community moving forward," said Burr.

The Mayor of Gowanda, David Smith, says the village has made significant progress revitalizing the waterfront over the past years, but more must be done.

We also realize there is much more to do to make our downtown more inviting to visitors and boost the local economy. We also understand our responsibility to improve our Village for those of us who live here everyday. We are anxious to begin working with the assigned consultant from the NYS Department of State to prioritize our needs, gather community input and make decisions that accomplish our short and long term goals for revitalization!

Burr tells me the Board of Directors will hear from the Village on its decision for the NY Forward funding in eight months.