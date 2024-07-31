'I’m just thankful she’s alive': 15-year-old Olean girl recovering from hit-and-run

OLEAN, N.Y. — Aamairra Elliott is one incredibly strong 15-year-old girl. She is only a few days removed from a hit-and-run in Olean that ended with her being taken by Mercy Flight to Oishei Children’s Hospital.



Saturday night, Aamairra was hit by a car and seriously injured while walking down Buffalo Road in Olean.

That driver has not yet been located, but Olean Police are investigating the incident.

After a Mercy Flight to Oishei Children's Hospital, Aamairra is now back home and recovering, family friends have set up a GoFundMe for their travel expenses

WKBW Aamairra Elliott is spending her time resting with her broken foot in a boot.

This past weekend, Amairra, her sister Makayla, and two of their friends were doing what any teenage girls would do on a Saturday night, just spending time with their friends.

At around 9 p.m. their night took the worst possible turn when a car sped up behind them at the intersection of Buffalo Road and Fall Street.

WKBW Aamairra Elliott (left) and Makayla Elliott (right) were walking to visit one of Makayla's friends.

“I just remember walking under the underpass, then I just remember waking up in the hospital,” Aamairra said. “I was supposed to meet up with one of my sister’s friends.”

“We crossed the road because there was glass all over the sidewalk, and Aamairra, she was too close to the road, I’m like ‘Aamairra come here, watch out,'” Makayla said. “I couldn’t really see the car, it might have been gray, I wasn’t really able to see it because the light just shined in my eyes.”

“They must have sped up and hit her. She went flying in front of me, her phone flung, I think she hit her head off the curb,” Makayla continued. “I ran over to Aamairra, and I was on my knees, screaming and crying.”

Makayla then said that the car sped off on the highway, never turning around.

WKBW Aamairra still has a tire mark on the back of her leg left behind from the hit-and-run.

Aamairra was seriously hurt. That car ran over her leg, threw her to the ground, and then she had a seizure on the side of the road.

Thankfully, Melinda Holmes, who is in grad school to become a therapist, wasn’t far behind that car and immediately pulled over to help.

“I guess I wouldn’t be going for social work If I didn’t want to help people,” Melinda said. “Initially, I just thought, well she was just having a seizure. I thought it’s okay, I know how to handle this.”

WKBW Aamairra Elliott is now recovering at home surrounded by her family, and Melinda Holmes (right), who rushed to her aid.

Melinda took care of Aamairra until responders arrived and rushed her to the Olean hospital, eventually flying her to Oishei in Buffalo, saving her life.

Aamairra is now at home recovering, but she has a broken foot, nearly a dozen staples in her head, and too many scrapes and bruises to count.

Aamairra’s mom Aamber was at work at the time, but is incredibly grateful Melinda was there to help her girls.

WKBW Aamairra's mom Aamber rushed to her daughters side that night, and is just grateful that she's still here with us.

“I’m just thankful she’s alive,” Aamber said. “After my daughter was hit and somebody just drove off and left her there, I’m just thankful for the good people that are out there.”

As for that driver who fled the scene, Olean police told me they have made progress in the investigation, but no arrests have been made yet.