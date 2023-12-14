‘I love providing new adventures’: Cassadaga Valley MHS class hatches and raises baby emus

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. — Cassadaga Valley Middle-High School does science projects a little bit differently, because for the past few years, they’ve run a class that hatches and raises baby emus.

Rather than take the route that many of us have experienced and hatch chicken eggs, this Chautauqua County school created its own project.

“They were so interesting and cute,” said 7th grader Gabby Hubler.

“Well, they’re very cute,” said 7th grader Kailee Lacki.

Cheryl Burns Students in the Cassadaga Valley class watched the emu chicks hatch and helped raise them for the rest of the year.

6th graders at Cassadaga Valley can sign up for agricultural science class, which allows them to learn all about how to hatch and raise emus.

This year’s batch of emus is ready to hatch out of their blue and very large shells this weekend.

WKBW 7th grader Kailee Lacki compared the size of one of this year's emu eggs to her hand.

Kailee and Gabby were both part of last year’s class and felt it was the best part of their day.

“It was more outdoorsy, it’s better than sitting in a classroom all day, you actually get to do fun activities and stuff,” Kailee said.

The Australia native birds even helped Gabby overcome one of her biggest fears.

Cheryl Burns Despite eventually growing to be several feet tall, the emus are very small as chicks and can fit in the hands of the students.

“I was actually terrified of birds, I had a bird-phobia,” Gabby said. “But now I don’t, I love birds.”

She even asked her parents to bring one home!

“I have chickens at home, and I want [an emu] really bad.”

The class is taught by the agricultural science teacher Cheryl Burns, who actually owns an emu farm herself.

WKBW Cheryl Burns was teaching both Gabby and Kailee that sometimes you can see the egg shake a few days before it hatches.

“They have seen chicken eggs and quail eggs, but I figured when they get to this room an emu egg is a really different experience,” Burns said.

She shared that this is one of her favorite parts of teaching and loves to share her passion for the animals with her classroom.

“These kids haven’t been exposed to it, and I love providing new adventures, new stories and new ways of learning,” Burns said. “I think all of these kids have learned quite a bit about an Emu.”

Of course, she hopes every single one of her students share one bit of advice with their families.

“They’re so much fun, everybody should have an emu!”