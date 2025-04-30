'I cannot believe what people will stoop to': Real estate brokers warn of vacant lot scam in Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ellicottville, a popular Western New York destination year-round, is known for its scenic views and proximity to ski resorts — but now, it’s also the backdrop of a real estate scam targeting vacant landowners.

Cathleen Pritchard, a broker with ERA Team VP Real Estate, recently spotted a "For Sale" sign on a lot she had previously sold to a couple from Pennsylvania. The problem? They weren’t selling. So she called the owners.

“I said, ‘Beth, your lot is for sale.’ She said, ‘No, it isn’t,’” Pritchard recalled. “‘We’re not selling — and Kathy, if we ever did sell, you’d have the first right of refusal.’”

After speaking with the realtor who placed the sign, Pritchard discovered scammers had impersonated the owners and listed the lot for sale, likely using fake identification and public property records.

If I hadn’t been here and hadn’t known them, that property would’ve been going through — and selling and they wouldn't have had a property," she said.

This wasn’t an isolated incident. Just down the road, another listing raised red flags — but only after a chance encounter.

“I was wondering why it was on the market and they hadn’t let me know, but I just let it go — I was showing it. They’re from out of town," Melanie Pritchard, Cathleen’s daughter and licensed associate real estate broker. "Lo and behold, he happened to drive up — it was still ski season — and said, ‘Melanie, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m showing your vacant lot.’ He said, ‘It’s not for sale.’”

The Pritchards say scams like these are becoming more common in resort communities like Ellicottville, where many property owners live out of town and may not regularly check on their land.

"That's been the central portion of this scam — that's hitting people from out of town,” Melanie explained.

According to the Pritchards, scammers pull public records, impersonate landowners, and list vacant properties for sale — all without the real owner's knowledge.

“I cannot believe what people will stoop to — to steal other people's property and their identity,” Cathleen said.

What Can Property Owners Do?

The Pritchards recommend several steps to help protect against fraudulent sales:

Work with a local realtor: Ask someone you trust to keep an eye on your land or alert you if it appears on the market

Post a “Not For Sale” sign: This can help alert legitimate buyers and agents that something is off

Contact your County Clerk’s Office: Ask them to flag any suspicious paperwork indicating a sale of your property

“Call a realtor and just ask them to watch your property,” Cathleen added.

