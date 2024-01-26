'I am so blessed' Salamanca Schools Food Services Manager awarded national fellowship

SALAMANCA, NY — Salamanca City Central School District Food Services manager John Haley received a national fellowship.

Haley was one of 24 school food visionaries selected nationwide to participate in the Chef Ann Foundation's Healthy School Food Pathway Fellowship.

Its goal is to ensure school food professionals have the resources and support they need to provide fresh, healthy, and delicious meals for the students they serve.

"I am so blessed and grateful; it's really all thanks to the supportive people around me," said Haley.

Over the next year, Haley will create a capstone project to incorporate culture and healthy menu items sourced from local farms.

"One of the things we wanna do is bringing really focus on the Seneca culture and bring in traditional Seneca dishes," said Haley.

