Holiday Valley skiers and snowboarders ‘Pond Skim' down Yodeler slope

Skiers and snowboarders took a dip in the icy cold water in the annual "pond skimming" event at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville.
ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Skiers and snowboarders took a dip in the icy cold water at the annual "pond skimming" event at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville.

It may be Spring, but it's still not the best weather for swimming, unless you're one of these guys.

Dozens sped down the Yodeler Slope, trying to make it across the frigid water at the bottom.

For as many people that crash into the water and don’t make it across, just as many stay dry.

This is one of the final major events of the season at Holiday Valley, as it plans to close for the season on Sunday, April 6th, weather permitting.

