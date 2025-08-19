Historic home in Olean that once belonged to former NY Gov. Frank Higgins now at heart of revival effort

A historic home in Olean that once belonged to former New York Governor Frank Higgins is now at the heart of a revival effort.

Community members, led by the Olean Historical and Preservation Society, are working to restore the property and transform it into a public museum that honors Higgins' legacy and the rich history of the area.

“He was a very important person to the community, to Cattaraugus, and to the state of New York,” said Steve Teachman, President of the Olean Historical and Preservation Society.

Once a leader not only for Olean but for the entire state, Governor Frank Higgins continues to leave his mark, more than a century after his time in office, and now, the very house where he lived may soon serve a renewed purpose.

Historic home in Olean now at the heart of a revival effort

“We are trying to get him so that he is up there where he should be, as the governor of the state of New York,” Teachman said.

The building, over 124 years old, has faced its share of challenges, but Teachman said the community's determination hasn’t wavered.

“Luckily, we were able to save the over 124-year-old building, and we are going to renovate it to become the Governor Carriage House Historical Site,” Teachman said.

Teachman told me efforts to begin its revival started two years ago.

“There are a lot of unique things that people have probably never even seen,” Teachman said. “And to put that on display, people are going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, he was really involved in the city of Olean and the county.’”

Teachman added that the long-term vision is a fully immersive museum, frozen in time.

“The ultimate goal is to have that half of the room all of Governor Higgins’ stuff, this half over here, Olean’s stuff, and time-lock it to 1905. Then it will be a museum so people can come and see,” Teachman said.

But to get there, more help is needed. Teachman said fundraising is still ongoing, with hopes to complete the project by next year.

Teachman added fittingly, the restoration’s momentum picked up on a very special day.

“By the way, today is his birthday, so happy birthday, Governor Higgins," Teachman said with a smile. "We are doing this for you because we feel like you kind of got left out with the governors and stuff like that,” Teachman said with a smile.

To learn how you can support the project either by volunteering or donating, click here.