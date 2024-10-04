'His name will never come down': St. Bonaventure alumnus honored on Reilly Center swim deck

SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY (WKBW) — St. Bonaventure honoring an alumnus during Alumni Weekend, with a dedication of the new swim deck record board to Joe Murphy.

Murphy was a beloved alumnus of St. Bonaventure who passed away in 2019 due to a heart condition.



Murphy was a key member of the 1999 St. Bonaventure swim team, known for his empathy and team spirit.

The university will honor Murphy by naming a record board on the swim deck after him on October 5.

Friends and former coaches remember Murphy for his significant impact on the community.

Current swim team head coach Mike Smiechowski praises the initiative as a testament to the university's values.

Murphy's former swim head coach, Sean McNamee said seeing his name on the wall is just a slice of Murphy's impact.

"He was the kind of kid that really excelled in the team element which was Joe -- a team kind of guy. We knock boots with the biggest. Joe is part of two teams that took down Notre Dame in dual meets and we like to be the little engine that could," said McNamee.

Current swim team head coach Mike Smiechowski said having Murphy's legacy on the board for the next generation is just what St. Bonaventure is about.

"An opportunity like this to honor someone who had such an impact on the community is really great, but it is a testament to what St. Bonaventure is," said Smiechowski.

Former teammates like Ryan Hoffnagle said Murphy's impact will be felt by all.

"I know during our time in the program he enjoyed having his name up on the record board as a record holder and to know that his name will be up there for forever is something that I know holds high for me but also my teammates knowing that his name will never come down off that record board. No one could ever break his record of being named up there," said Hoffnagle.

St. Bonaventure will host a dedication ceremony for the new scoreboards during Alumni Weekend on October 5.