JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — An 11-year-old boy was killed Tuesday afternoon while riding his bike just a few houses down from his home in Jamestown. Now, his mother is speaking out, sharing her grief, her son’s memory, and a powerful message to other parents.

Daniel Galarza Ramos was struck by a car on Willard Street while returning home with his cousin. His mother, Naychalee Vega, said she was on the phone with him when it happened.

“He was a great kid, and I am very happy that I was able to be his mom,” Vega said.

WATCH: 'He was a great kid': Jamestown mother speaks out after her son was killed in bike accident

'He was a great kid': Jamestown mother speaks out after her son was killed in bike accident

She heard the moment of impact through the phone. Within moments, Daniel’s cousin ran to her house in a panic.

“His cousin came here and knocked on the door and said, ‘Daniel!’ And I said, ‘Don’t play like that. What happened to Daniel? What happened to my son?’" she said. "He told me he had been hit, and I asked, ‘Who hit him?!’”

Vega immediately ran to the scene of the crash.

“When I saw my son lying on the ground, covered in blood, not breathing, and they were giving him CPR, I broke down,” she said. “I couldn’t breathe. That was the greatest pain I’ve ever felt.”

wkbw

Since that moment, Vega said she has been trying to stay strong by holding on to the memory and spirit of her son.

“I know right now his presence is right here with me,” she said. “I know he hugs me all the time and gives me the strength that he is feeling now.”

As a mourning mother, Vega hopes her tragedy serves as a reminder to other families to cherish every moment.

wkbw

“Losing a child is not easy, it’s not easy," Vega said. "Give love to your children and all the time they need. Spend time with them, because look at how I am now. It’s not easy, coming home and not hearing your child’s voice. Not seeing him there. Not having dinner with him like before.”

wkbw

Jamestown Police said the incident is still under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

To help cover funeral expenses, the Galarza Ramos family has set up donation options. Contributions can be made through:

