'Everyone deserves food': Perky's Market bridges grocery gap in Cattaraugus County

CATTARAUGUS, NY (WKBW) — In a rural community where grocery shopping often requires a 20-minute drive, Perky's Market is stepping up to fill an essential need for fresh produce and local products.

As residents of Cattaraugus County face limited access to grocery stores, this market is providing a vital service by curating a selection of farm-fresh goods right in the heart of the Village of Cattaraugus.

Located along Main Street, Perky's Market has become a crucial stop for those seeking convenience and quality.

"There wasn't a produce store or anything in town, so we thought we would start with that and then kind of just build around it," said Chris Perkins, owner of Perky's Market.

He expressed pride in being able to meet the demands of the community and ensure that residents have access to fresh food without the lengthy commute.

The market collaborates closely with local farms, including Stoll Family Farm, owned by Katelyn Walley-Stoll and her family. Since their establishment in 2014, they have committed to bringing fresh, local products directly to residents.

"We partner with local businesses, we have a self-served farm stand, and we do grocery deliveries," Walley-Stoll noted. "It's not just sales for us; it's building that community in a little bit of a different way."

Walley-Stoll emphasized the irony of having abundant farmland in the area, yet limited avenues for direct access to fresh food.

"Our customers are our community," she said. "Being able to work with them and get our product in town makes it so much simpler for our customers to not have to drive out to our beautiful but very rural farmstead."

With Perky's Market now open, residents can easily obtain essential goods without the need to travel far. The market sells everything from lettuce and tomatoes to locally sourced eggs and meats.

"Having a small local food system is so important to ensure that we all have access to safe, healthy foods every single day," Walley-Stoll added, highlighting the significance of supporting local agriculture.

As community members embrace this new resource, Perky's Market is poised to play a fundamental role in the lives of Cattaraugus residents, bringing fresh food options closer to home and fostering a spirit of local engagement and support.

