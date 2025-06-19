'Every county should have this': Cattaraugus County dispatchers enhance school safety with new technology

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is taking significant steps to enhance school safety through the implementation of advanced technology provided by Mutualink, allowing dispatchers to gain real-time insights from within local schools.

Capt. Brandon Walters, the 911 Coordinator for the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, said that once the panic button is pushed at a school, dispatch and school administration can talk back and forth.

WKBW Cattaraugus County Dispatchers Enhance School Safety with New Technology

"The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, along with Sheriff Butler, takes school safety as a top priority," Walters said. "Mutualink provides the fastest and most up-to-date information for our responders to access schools quickly during emergencies."

The integration of Mutualink technology allows dispatchers to view floor plans and camera feeds from four school districts in the county.

Bobby Kuhn, the county's EMS Coordinator, explained how this technology benefits response efforts.

"It provides us with an updated floor plan of the school, and once our dispatch center accepts that invitation, we receive crucial information, including access to school cameras," Kuhn said.

Franklinville Central Schools were the first to adopt Mutualink technology, becoming a pilot site for the program.

WKBW Cattaraugus County Dispatchers Enhance School Safety with New Technology

"Time is of the essence during an emergency, and this system allows us to respond more swiftly," said Franklinville Superintendent Don Putnam.

The program's efficacy extends to communication, with responders able to directly coordinate without the limitations of radio service.

WKBW Cattaraugus County Dispatchers Enhance School Safety with New Technology

"They can see everything around me, including situations I might not even be aware of," added Holden Heineman, a Franklinville police officer and SRO for the district.

Currently, three additional school districts—Randolph, Pioneer, and Cattaraugus Little Valley—are using the technology, with plans for further expansion in the coming year.

"We have more schools coming on board, which is super exciting," said Capt. Walters.