'Epicenter of great people': Fredonia community rallies together after heavy snowfall

FREDONIA, NY (WKBW) — Since Friday, the Village of Fredonia has received over two feet of snow. Now, neighbors are helping one another out to begin the dig out.

"Snow is nothing new to Western New York, but we normally don't see sizable numbers like we have over the last few days. So it's different for us," said the Fredonia Fire Chief Josh Myers.

The village mayor, Mike Ferguson, tells 7 News that if people feel uncomfortable driving in the slush and snow, they should stay home.

"If you think it's not a good idea, it probably is not, and any Black Friday sales you missed, I'm sure they'll be having them again between now and Christmas," said Mayor Ferguson.

Many neighbors have come together to shovel each other out.

"Fredonia is the epicenter of great people, the neighbors helping one another. The governor's office and the county executive have been on our phone. So we're getting all the services we need," said Mayor Ferguson.

Some of Fredonia's most vulnerable have been snowed in, including Wanda Hall.

"I've been trying to get plowed out and everything for two days," said Hall, a resident who had called Kravitz Tree Service for help.

The tree service showed up, clearing out her driveway for free.

"Our employees have hit the ground running and answered the call to help out those in need, and it's pretty incredible for them to say yes and arise whenever we need to help," said Mariah Kravitz, co-owner of the tree service.

Since Friday, the company has been working to ensure the safety of their community, plowing more than 100 people out of their driveways.

"We've got three guys just following through a rotation, but the first round was 29 hours straight.Nothing.So, and then back at it again," said Scott Lovely, Kravitz Tree Service Superintendent.

Fredonia proves Buffalo is not the only town or village with good neighbors.

"They always say Buffalo is a city of good neighbors, and I'll say Fredonia is right behind it," said Kravitz.

Classes for SUNY Fredonia have been canceled for Monday, Dec. 2.