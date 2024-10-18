Deadly crash in Chautauqua County early Friday morning

WESTFIELD, NY (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigated an early morning crash on October 18th around 1:21AM.

The Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Andrew T. Seelbinder was hit and killed by a tractor trailer on Route 394 in the Town of Westfield.

Deputies say Seelbinder was a pedestrian when he was hit by the tractor trailer heading north. Seelbinder died as a result of injuries from the accident.

No charges are expected to be filed.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the Westfield Police Department, Jamestown Police Department, the New York State Police, Westfield Fire Department, Chautauqua County EMS, and the Chautauqua County Coroners Office all assisted in the investigation.

