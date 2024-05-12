Couple dies in Ellicottville house fire

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a couple died in a house fire early Friday morning, according to the Ellicottville Police Department.

Officers responded to a medical alert around 1:40 a.m. Friday on Bryant Road in the Town of Ellicottville.

Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke conditions. The Ellicottville, Franklinville, Great Valley, Machias, and West Valley Fire companies were able to contain and extinguish the fire.

Ellicottville police say a 79-year-old man and his wife were found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.