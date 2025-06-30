Comedy week brings laughter to Chautauqua Institution

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The summer season is in full swing at Chautauqua Institution, and this week it's all about laughter.

The historic institution, an education center and summer retreat for people of all ages, has provided concerts, classes, lectures and recreation for generations at its sprawling campus just north of Jamestown.

"Only in Chautauqua would you find them," said comedian Lewis Black, who has curated talks and comedy shows for every day of Comedy Week, bringing Chautauqua Institution and the National Comedy Center in Jamestown together.

"Oh, to be back here, a place that would be idyllic, except you all think too much," Black told a crowd of fans Monday morning.

Other comedians who will be part of the lineup include Paula Poundstone and Tony Shalhoub.

Black is a huge supporter of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown. The comedian sees potential in connecting these two regional attractions.

"Chautauqua's got this beautiful lake...these incredible weeks that they run, and some of them are not as well attended as they could be," Black said. "The comedy center is not as well attended as they could be. It called the synergy... So, if I can help in any way, I will."

Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center, emphasized the significance of the partnership.

"As a museum that celebrates comedy, doing what we're doing here together on the Chautauqua Historic lecture platform embodies what Lucille Ball's vision was for this region to come together and put into context the work that is worthy of celebration and appreciation," Gunderson said.

On Monday, Black hosted the makers of Pixar's "Inside Out" and "Inside Out 2" to talk about how they made those movies. Black brings his trademark rage to the character Anger in the movies.

Here's the full line-up for the rest of this week:

Morning Lectures at 10:45 a.m.

Tuesday, July 1 – Behind the Scenes at The Daily Show

Wednesday, July 2 – Johnny Carson at 100 with Wayne Federman and David Bianculli

Thursday, July 3 – Paula Poundstone, moderated by Journey Gunderson

Friday, July 4 – Tony Shalhoub & Brooke Adams, moderated by Kelly Carlin

Evening Performances at 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2 – Lewis Black’s The Rant Is Due: Live from Chautauqua

Friday, July 4 – Roy Wood Jr. Former Daily Show correspondent and Emmy-nominated comedian

For tickets and more information, go to chq.org.