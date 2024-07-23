Cold Case: What to know about the 1988 disappearance of Kathy Wilson

LANDER, Pa. — Investigators with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Unsolved Cases Team are taking a new look at the unsolved murder of Kathy Wilson.

Here is what you need to know about her case:



Kathy Wilson was 33 years old and a mother of three children.

She was married, lived in Jamestown and worked at James B. Schwab Co. in Falconer.

She was last seen on May 18, 1989. Police said they have evidence that she left work to stop at a bank and get lunch at a supermarket, the former Quality market on South Work Street in Falconer.

Wilson didn't return from work and her co-workers got worried. When she didn't pick up her youngest child from daycare, they knew something was wrong and called police.

She may have been spotted at the Chautauqua Mall that day, but investigators aren't sure. Her van was later recovered from the parking lot there.

A passerby spotted Wilson's purse along Akeley Road just over the Pennsylvania line the night she disappeared and he turned it in.

Wilson's disappearance was a mystery until children playing in the woods in Lander, Pa. came across her remains.

Two men were initially charged in her murder but the main suspect was acquitted at trial and the charges against the other were dropped. The investigators with the Unsolved Cases say they believe the jury and that the case against them distracted investigators from looking at other possible suspects.

If you have any information about the case, investigators ask you to reach out to them by calling 716-753-4578 or 4579 or by emailing unsolvedchautauqua@sheriff.us.