Chautauqua Mall owners challenge property assessment, seek dramatic reduction amid retail struggles

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rebecca Carroll of Erie, Pa. stopped by the Chautauqua Mall earlier this week to do a little shopping. She found a couple of cute tops at JCPenney's, one of the few stores remaining at the mall.

But shoppers like Carroll are becoming increasingly rare as malls across the country face declining foot traffic and store closures.

"I hate to see them all go," Carroll said. "The stores closed down, and it's a shame."

The Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood is among many shopping centers nationwide struggling to maintain viability in the age of online shopping. On a recent Tuesday afternoon, the mall was notably empty with only a few shoppers and limited open stores.

The mall's owners are now challenging their property assessment with the Town of Busti in court. Currently assessed at $7.825 million, the owners argue this valuation is way too high, as was reported in the Jamestown Post-Journal. They'd like to see it as low as $800,000.

Carroll represents the type of loyal customer that malls desperately need to survive.

"They're all going downhill, I think, because of people online shopping," Carroll said. "But personally, I like to see the clothing, try them on, see how they look and fit, and I don't buy online. I buy local."

I have reached out to the mall owner for comment and will update this story when they respond.

