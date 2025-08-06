CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Complaints are piling up from neighbors in Burtis Bay due to an explosion of weeds from the southern end of Chautauqua Lake between Lakewood and Celeron.

Residents are blaming new state regulations that classify the area as wetlands.

"It's a big pile of weeds," neighbor Greg Carr said. "Our boats have suffered all summer long in this mess. I've rescued several boats off this."

For the past couple of days, the Chautauqua Lake Association, a nonprofit responsible for maintenance, has had harvesters out cutting through the weeds.

"Don't let it fool you because in a couple of days, this will grow again," Carr said. "The more you cut, the more it grows, just like your lawn."

Neighbors are advocating for the association to do more to control its growth.

"You're still gonna have weeds, it doesn't get rid of everything," Carr said. "But, it's gonna be a lot better and you can manage your boats out there as well."

WATCH: Chautauqua Lake homeowners battle excessive weeds amid new regulations

Chautauqua Lake homeowners battle excessive weeds amid new regulations

The Chautauqua Lake Property Owners Association has taken legal action against the state over the regulations.

"That set of regulations and that amendment have to be annulled. They have to be taken off the books. That's one thing," Jim Wehrfritz, association president, said.

"The other thing is we need lake management."

The association is pushing for a lake authority that would have greater control over maintenance decisions.

When asked about the impact of the new wetlands designation, Heather Nolan-Saskey from the Chautauqua Lake Association offered a different perspective.

"Honestly, that has nothing to do with the cause of it. We had a perfect growing season for weeds. We had lots of rain. Throw in a little extra nutrients. And then we had some hot days," Nolan-Saskey said.

She added that the association is working to address the problem.

"We're doing our best to clear navigational lanes for boaters along both sides of the lake," Nolan-Saskey said.

While homeowners fear it may be too late to salvage this season, they're hoping for a resolution before next summer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

