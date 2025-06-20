Chautauqua Institution kicking off its 152nd summer season this weekend

TOWN OF CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chautauqua Institution is kicking off its 152nd summer season this weekend with the Counting Crows performing Saturday night in the Amphitheater.

"The season kicks off tomorrow and you can feel it in the air here," said Kyle Keough, Interim Executive Director of Chautauqua Institution. "We go from 400 people to 10,000 people here a day."

The lakeside community is preparing for a summer filled with notable speakers and performers. Next week's lineup includes political consultants James Carville and Mary Matalin, who are married despite being on opposite sides of the political spectrum, along with MSNBC's Chris Hayes.

Other upcoming guests include Icelandic singer Laufey, actor Morgan Freeman, and LeVar Burton of "Reading Rainbow" fame.

On Friday, last-minute preparations were underway on the sprawling grounds as visitors moved into cottages and hotel rooms, ready for a summer of culture, nature, and relaxation.

"I'm walking around doing a little bit of sketching, which is the kind of thing you can do here," said Danny Bachman.

The institution offers a unique atmosphere that transcends time, according to longtime visitor Cheryl Chandola.

"I think Chautauqua is sort of timeless, as my father says, you walk on the grounds of Chautauqua and you equally go back 100 years and you go forward 100 years," Chandola said.

Keough also announced a significant achievement for the institution's fundraising efforts, raising $150 million.

"We're just announcing that we have reached our Boundless fundraising goal one year ahead of schedule," he said.

