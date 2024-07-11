Chautauqua County neighbors cleaning up after tornado barrels through

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that four tornadoes touched down in Western New York on Wednesday.

According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado with an estimated peak wind of 110 MPH began in the Town of Arkwright at 12:06 p.m. and ended in the Town of Hanover at 12:14 p.m.

In that area, 7 News' Kristen Mirand met Jeff Mazany.

The tornado barreled through his neighborhood while he was at work Wednesday.

'My wife was on the porch and she said it was kinda calm and then all of a sudden she said she’s like she better get in the house and she saw a bunch of stuff flying past the windows and she went in the hallway she said the house was shaking," Mazany said.

His once luscious backyard is now torn apart.

"And how it didn’t hit the house or do more damage — you have no idea," Mazany said.

He showed Mirand the aftermath on his property.

Mazany: This tree here fell on the side of the barn we have.

Mirand: And you have animals in there?

Mazany: Yeah, we have turkeys, ducks and chickens.

Mirand: And they’re OK?

Mazany: Yup, they’re okay! But as you walk around here up top you can see my neighbor's barn back there we can’t usually see that.

Mirand: And your house is totally OK?

Mazany: Yeah, it seems to be!

Nearby Mazany's crews were picking up debris. Many of the roads were scattered with torn-down

road signs, tree limbs, and even siding from homes were scattered around the area.

Although there's a long road ahead for Mazany, he's just grateful no one was hurt.

Mirand: What do you make of all of this when you see your backyard like this?

Mazany: Oh it’s crazy but that my wife is ok — this doesn’t really matter.