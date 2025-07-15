Chautauqua County Fair kicks off week of family fun

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Fair kicked off Tuesday at the fairgrounds in Dunkirk, offering six straight days of family fun, including games, rides and great food.

But for youth in 4-H programs, it's all about their animals. Among the young participants is 12-year-old Drake Joy, who proudly introduced his cow.

"This is Cinnamon, she is a Jersey Yearling," Drake said.

Drake shared that caring for Cinnamon isn't always easy.

"She really likes to be a little bit cranky with me some days," Drake said.

Despite the occasional challenges, Drake is optimistic about the competition, "hoping to get a good showing with her in the show."

Drake's little sister, Myra Rose, also brought her young cow to the fair.

"So this is my cow Truffle," Myra Rose said.

For Myra Rose, participating in the fair connects to her passion for animal care.

"I have animals at my house and I like taking care of animals, so I really like taking care of Truffle," Myra Rose said.

The Joy siblings also showcased their pigs in another barn at the fairgrounds.

Drake has already earned recognition for his efforts.

"I got with Tomato here a second-place ribbon and with Scar I got like a sort of third place," Drake said.

Drake shared that his pig Scar, will be sold at auction during the fair.

"He's been a fun pig to take care of," Drake said.

The Chautauqua County Fair continues through Sunday. Fairgrounds will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. each da,y and the midway rides will operate from 1 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 1 to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

