Chautauqua County executive calls for investigation into high gas prices

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WKBW) — Chautauqua County residents say they continue to pay more at the pump than neighboring communities, with residents paying $3.39 per gallon for unleaded fuel at most gas stations across the entire county.

County Executive PJ Wendel has called for an investigation, sending letters to both the U.S. Attorney's Office and the State Attorney General to look into why prices remain high and uniform throughout the county.

"The entire county is all locked in at the same price, that's what's very intriguing," Wendel said.

Residents throughout the county have expressed frustration with the pricing situation, which appears to be consistent whether in Dunkirk, Jamestown, or Mayville.

"Way too high, too high," one motorist told me while filling up the tank of his truck.

Another driver, who was traveling through the area, said, "I'm traveling, so I have no other option."

"I mean, there's not much you can do about it," said another customer at the pump. "I don't want to go to the reservation."

Wendel believes something unusual may be happening with gas pricing in the county and wants answers.

"We've had reports that there is no price fixing, no price gouging, but yet here we are," Wendel said. "Everyone else in New York State has lower prices except for Chautauqua County."

I asked him if he suspects criminal activity.

Wendel responded: "I don't know, but the bottom line is I need answers. Why is everywhere else in New York lower, and we're not?"

The county is now awaiting responses from both federal and state authorities regarding the investigation.

