Chautauqua Co. Sheriff's Office launches new initiative for residents with disabilities

MAYVILLE, NY (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has announced the launch of a new program aimed at improving the safety and effectiveness of deputies when responding to calls involving individuals with special needs. The initiative, titled "Friends of Chautauqua Sheriff," features a distinctive logo that will play a key role in its implementation.

Sheriff James Quattrone emphasized that the program is designed to foster trust within the community and promote safety.

"Any interaction with law enforcement can be stressful for people, and we want to try to reduce that stress as much as possible," he said. Quattrone added that the initiative aims to alleviate anxiety and prevent situations from escalating.

Families and individuals living with disabilities can apply for the program to receive decals for their vehicles and a blue envelope containing their license, registration, and insurance information. This envelope is intended for individuals to present to deputies during traffic stops, facilitating smoother interactions.

Kerri Smith, the mother of a nine-year-old boy with autism, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative. She had advocated for similar programs and reached out to the sheriff's office with her ideas.

"People deserve special treatment when they have certain types of diagnoses. It's not always easy," she said, praising the office for its prompt response.

"It's important for anybody to have a positive interaction with law enforcement to realize that we truly are doing our best to help them," said Sheriff Quattrone. He believes the initiative illustrates the department's commitment to community outreach and support.

You can sign up for the “Friends of the Sheriff” program or to request a form, please contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 753-4900.