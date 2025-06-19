GOWANDA, NY (WKBW) — The Village of Gowanda is set to undergo a significant transformation with the announcement of a $4.5 million New York Forward grant to revitalize its downtown corridor.

Officials and community members are optimistic that the funding will help restore the area to its former glory and establish it as a vibrant entertainment district.

WKBW Village of Gowanda set to use NY Forward monies to expand Hollywood Theater

"We have so much to offer here, it's just gonna be astronomical," said Wanda Koch, a Village Trustee.

WKBW Village of Gowanda set to use NY Forward monies to expand Hollywood Theater

Her sentiments were echoed by Deputy Mayor Carol Sheibley, who believes the upgrades could position Gowanda as a prominent tourist destination, allowing current activities to "explode" in popularity.

WATCH: 'Bring it back to what it was': Gowanda's Hollywood Theater to be renovated as part of downtown revitalization

Gowanda's Hollywood Theater to be renovated as part of downtown revitalization

The town's strategic positioning between Zoar Valley and the Southern Tier adds to its potential as a tourist hotspot.

WKBW Village of Gowanda set to use NY Forward monies to expand Hollywood Theater

"We’ve got a lot going for us," said Mark Nephew, Gowanda's Mayor.

A significant portion of the grant—$1.4 million—will be allocated to the historic Hollywood Theater, which is set to undergo renovations that will connect it to the former Community Bank building. This project aims to create an accessible connector and a new restaurant, enhancing the overall experience for theater-goers and visitors.

"We just want to remember the good times and put it back to what was," said Mark Burr, President of the Hollywood Theater Board.

The renovation plans include infrastructural improvements designed to enhance safety and accessibility for patrons. Burr envisions modern amenities such as a bar and dining area, signaling a commitment to creating a welcoming atmosphere for both locals and visitors.

"Thank you to the team for all your belief in downtown Gowanda and making this thing happen," said Burr.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.