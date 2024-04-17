Boil water order issued two days after water conservation order in Fredonia

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Health Department announced a boil water order has been issued for all Village of Fredonia water customers, including those in the Town of Pomfret, until further notice.

According to the health department, the order was issued after water containing high turbidity levels entered the distribution system during a routine tank cleaning at the water treatment plant.

Village of Fredonia water customers are advised to do the following:



Bring water to a rolling boil for one minute then cool before use

Boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and making coffee

Boiled or bottled water used to wash dishes by hand; dishes should be allowed to completely air dry after washing

Boiled or bottled water is not needed for dishwashers that reach a temperature of 170⁰F with a complete dry cycle. In addition, water can be used for bathing as long as it is not consumed.

On Monday, the Chautauqua County Health Department announced a water conservation order had been issued due to maintenance at the water treatment plant. Jessica Wuerstle, the Chautauqua County Director of Environmental Health Services, told 7 News that the maintenance could lead to sediment in the water supply.

"Currently, the Fredonia water treatment plant is going through maintenance. This routine maintenance should have been happening on a regular schedule. Unfortunately, it hasn't been happening for a few years," said Wuerstle. "That sediment needs to be taken out. The maintenance happening now is an attempt to take care of those concerns and inefficiencies that need to be taken care of regardless of what Fredonia decides to do with their water system."

