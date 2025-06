TOWN OF WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The body of a 23-year-old kayaker was found four days after being reported missing in the Town of Westfield.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the kayaker was reported missing in the area of Barcelona Harbor on Tuesday evening.

The body of Casey Norene was found on the shore of Lake Erie near the harbor on Saturday morning.

The search was led by the U.S. Coast Guard and the sheriff’s office.