'Big things are happening': Kissing Bridge opens for season under new ownership

GLENWOOD, NY (WKBW) — Kissing Bridge Ski Center received snow on Friday, bringing joy to skiers and snowboarders for the season under new ownership.

The ski center was sold for $1.6 million over the summer to Rhett McNulty, who tells 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson that he fell in love with Western New York during a visit in January.

WKBW Kissing Bridge, now owned by Rhett McNulty, sees significant upgrades and increased snowmaking capabilities, promising a better ski season

"I saw the opportunity and some of the problems associated with Kissing Bridge and thought with a little bit of love and some capital, we could do many great things here," said McNulty.

Four new snow fans and 25 new stick guns will increase the resort's snowmaking capabilities by nearly 214%.

Many skiers and snowboarders are taking notice of the improvements.

"They're doing a great job; they just upgraded the chain on the lift so that we will have a nice new chairlift," said Junior Ski Patrol Hagen Leuthe.

McNulty also plans to increase the slopes' terrain and make the ski center an all-season destination, offering mountain biking courses in the spring.

Resort staff are hopeful that the latest storm will help kickstart the season.

"Hopefully, the snow will continue if Mother Nature is playing ball this year, but people should expect more terrain and constant expansion and improvements," said Richard Fanelli, President of Kissing Bridge.

Kissing Bridge is open Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.