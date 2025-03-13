'Best season in a decade': WNY ski resorts celebrate ski season success

SOUTHERN TIER, NY (WKBW) — Kissing Bridge and Holiday Valley are enjoying one of their best ski seasons in recent memory, thanks to favorable weather and significant investments in snowmaking technology.

Rhett McNulty, owner of Kissing Bridge, expressed his satisfaction with the current season.

"We couldn't have asked for a better season. It's been the best it's been in at least a decade," he said.

Last year, the resort closed for the season on March 11, but with the new snowmaking machines in place, the slopes have been able to operate much longer and stronger this year.

"We've also invested in quite a lot of snowmaking, which laid down a really good base all the way through February," McNulty added. "It's allowing us to retain the snow that we have today for a little bit longer."

With hopes of keeping the slopes open for another month, Kissing Bridge is poised for success as the small yet mighty ski resort continues to thrive.

Just 40 minutes away at Holiday Valley, conditions have also been exceptional.

Dash Hegeman, who has worked for the resort for three years noted, "It's easily the best in terms of the snowpack, the overall conditions, and the consistency of the season."

"It's been fantastic. I have absolutely no complaints. The weather's cooperated very well. We've had cold temperatures pretty much throughout the entire winter."

With warmer temperatures expected this weekend, Holiday Valley aims to stay open until early April, hoping to extend the season beyond last year's closure around the end of March.

"We're hoping to go until April 6," Hegeman said.

To entice visitors, Kissing Bridge is offering season pass deals throughout the month, with prices set at $399 for adults, while children, seniors, and veterans can benefit from discounted rates.

Additionally, Holiday Valley is set to host its Rail Jam on March 15 and Pond Skimming on March 22, promising exciting events for the skiing community as the season nears its end.