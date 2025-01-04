'As long as I live': Silver Creek man survives hunting accident

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 23-year-old Silver Creek man who is expecting his first child in February survived a life-threatening hunting accident.

He spoke to me via Zoom from his hospital bed at Erie County Medical Center.

"When I got shot and I saw the blood, the very first thought that went into my mind was: my kid isn't gonna know their father," said Nikolas Stalker.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said that a friend of Stalker's fell down a steep hill, causing his gun to fire.

Stalker said a 50-caliber bullet hit two arteries in his leg, causing severe bleeding.

"I heard the gun go off, and then I felt like this intense feeling in my body," he said.

He said his friend and father-in-law, who was also hunting with them, made a tourniquet to try to stop the bleeding.

"When I was in the ambulance, I kind of like woke up and it was very surreal," said Stalker. "I didn't feel like I was like, alive. I was asking them if I was gonna lose my leg. They're like 'Maybe.' I'm just fine with it as long as I live."

Stalker and his wife Caitlin are expecting their first child in February. He's set to be released from the hospital soon but his recovery will likely take a long time.

Stalker's sister-in-law started a fundraiser through MealTrain.com. Here's the link. By Friday night, it already raised nearly $8,000.

Stalker said he was moved by the support from the community.

"I've always been a giver and a lover and never expected anything in return," he said. "Receiving or, asking for support is something that I've never done. So, it's really nice to see everyone supporting me and my family."

And he wanted to make it clear he has no hard feelings toward his friend.

"My buddy thought that I or people were gonna be mad at him, but I have no remorse, no resentment, no anything. Just pure love for him," he said. "It was an accident and, if it wasn't for him too, I'd be dead."