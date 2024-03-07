'An important step': Chautauqua Lake research reveals missteps, solutions

CHAUTAUQUA CO, NY — The Chautauqua Institution, Sheldon Foundation, and other donors helped fund the Jefferson Project, which studies water quality and Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs).

In the 2023 report, showed Chautauqua Lake had an increase in nitrogen and phosphorus as well as HABs, meaning the lake's health is classified as "impaired."

"We want to make sure we not only understand what is happening in our lake, but how we can restore its health," said Michael Hall, President of The Chautauqua Institution.

According to the Chautauqua Institution, the tourism industry generates $600 million annually and provides more than 11,000 jobs and more than $70 million in tax revenue, meaning the health of the lake is imperative.

With invasive species, HABs, and an increase in nitrogen and phosphorus which can kill plants and wildlife in the lake — there is a continued effort to learn more about the lake.

"All of the data points of how we can approach solving the algae problem, as well as the weed problem in the lake ecologically and safely," said John Shedd, VP of Campus Planning for the Chautauqua Institution.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel says the findings will hopefully bring the community, state, and federal leaders together to find a fitting solution.

"A unity of effort is what I always stand behind, no one is 100% correct, no one is 100% wrong. We all need to work together. Everything we are doing is helping the lake, so we just need to continue that concerted unified effort," said Wendel.

You can find the full Jefferson Project Report here.