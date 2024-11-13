‘Always willing to travel and help’: Allegany County firefighters aid Orange County, NY wildfire response

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — 35 volunteer firefighters in Allegany County just returned from a 21-hour workday fighting wildfires in Orange County, New York.

Volunteers came from the departments in Allentown, Clarksville, Cuba, New Hudson, Richburg, Wellsville and Willing.

Those Western New York first responders made the 4.5-hour drive to Orange County, New York to help fight the wildfires that have spread through 5,000 acres of New York and New Jersey forest.

AP This image provided by New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection shows the wildfire in Jennings Creek, N.J., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP)

Both Allentown Fire Chief Greg Taylor and Wellsville Fire Capt. Billy Day made the trip to help. Both of these veteran firefighters admitted that the scene was something they had never seen before.

WKBW Allentown Fire Chief Greg Taylor met with 7 News reporter Derek Heid a few hours after his return home Wednesday.

“A shock coming from somebody from such a small place, like Allegany County. We don’t see that around here,” Taylor said. “You are inundated with smoke around pretty much the entire area over there.”

“We are not used to large wildfires of that nature, so we really leaned on the forest rangers to assist us with that. They did a great job explaining what our task was and what we needed to accomplish for the day,” Day said.

WKBW Wellsville Capt. Billy Day said his group hiked roughly 8 miles in the woods during their work.

The firefighters completed a 12-hour shift at the site. They were tasked with clearing brush and creating a fire line to help stop the spread of the fire.

As you can see from Allentown Volunteer Fire Company Inc.'s Facebook posts, much of this work was done on mountainsides.