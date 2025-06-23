Aiello, Sherburne face off in Republican primary for Olean mayor

OLEAN, NY (WKBW) — Voters in Olean will head to the polls Tuesday to decide who will represent the Republican line in the race for mayor, a contest that could reshape the city’s leadership for the first time in more than a decade.

Mayor Bill Aiello, who has held the city’s top job for 12 years, is being challenged in the Republican primary by Amy Sherburne, a local business owner who says Olean is ready for “responsible change.”

Aiello, born and raised in Olean, has more than 50 years of public service experience. He says his record as mayor shows his commitment to the city, pointing to accomplishments such as the Walkable Olean project, securing $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants, and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant.

“I have an open-door policy,” Aiello said. “People can come in and, if I’m available, I talk to them right then. I take their comments seriously, and we consider everything. Moving forward, I just want to keep the momentum going.”

Sherburne, who owns several small businesses in Olean, is making her first bid for public office. She said she believes the city has significant untapped potential and needs a leader with a long-term economic vision.

“I want to be the mayor that sets the tone for the next 10 to 20 years of economic growth,” Sherburne said. “I truly believe Olean is ready for responsible change with a leader who can get us there.”

Because Aiello is registered with the Lincoln Party and Sherburne is an independent, both candidates will appear on the general election ballot in November, regardless of Tuesday’s outcome.

Polls in Cattaraugus County are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.