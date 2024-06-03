After years of delays, new Brooks-TLC Hospital set to be built in Fredonia

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — After years of delays, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced an agreement with Kaleida Health and Brooks-TLC Health Systems to build the new Brooks-TLC Hospital in the Village of Fredonia.

New York State Governor's Office

The new hospital, which is expected to open within three years of approval, will replace the current Brooks-TLC in Dunkirk. It will improve access to emergency, inpatient and outpatient care for residents living in Northern Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Southern Erie counties.

The governor's office said the proposed new hospital would include:



Emergency Services (12 bays)

Helipad

15 beds (med/surg)

Observation unit

Surgical suite (4 rooms)

Procedure rooms (2 rooms)

Imaging – CT/CTA/MRI/Ultrasound/Rad/Dexa Scan/Nuclear Med/3D Mammography

Lab services/pathology

Pharmacy

Support Services

Kaleida Health and the leadership team and board of directors at Brooks-TLC Hospital will plan, construct, and operate the new hospital.

7 News Anchor Lia Lando spoke with several people in Fredonia about the big announcement. Kenneth Long, Registered Nurse

"[It] brings health care to where it's needed the most. I'm very excited for us. Good day for northern Chautauqua County." Cheryl Marino, United Healthcare Workers East

"Brooks Memorial was a very old facility. This community deserved to have the state-of-the-art equipment that some of the bigger cities have like we do in Buffalo, and it's for the community. The community will be able to stay, receive the care they need here, not have to travel to Buffalo or outer areas if they don't have to. It's just a great thing." Ken Morris, Brooks/TLC CEO

"Our objective from day one, has been and remains our unwavering commitment to our community to provide access to health care in the most efficient and fiscally responsible way possible, while attracting and retaining additional talent in this region. We are proud to be able to keep care close to home.” Michael Ferguson, Fredonia Mayor

"This is a major step in the revitalization of our community. Current residents, SUNY students, parents and those looking to move into our area can rest assured that world-class healthcare will continue to be an essential part of lives.”

The governor's office said the new "Health Care Safety Net Transformation Program" included in this year's budget enables this partnership.

“The commitment to building a new hospital will benefit patients and future generations for years to come.



Today’s announcement exemplifies the power of partnerships and dedication within our community. Collaborations among Governor Hochul’s team, Kaleida Health and Brooks-TLC, along with the tireless efforts of everyone in Northern Chautauqua County, have brought us to this significant moment.





Creating this vision required a solid plan. By leveraging the strengths of Kaleida Health and integrating Brooks-TLC into our organization, we have established a clear roadmap for the future. This plan ensures stability and certainty not only for our patients and residents but also for our doctors and employees.





I want to express our gratitude to Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to building a new Brooks. Today’s announcement will undoubtedly be a part of her enduring legacy in Western New York and will have a lasting, positive impact on patient care for years to come.” - Kaleida Health

According to Hochul, the $74 million previously promised by the state will support the new project.