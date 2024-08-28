'Mix between bocce and golf': Stones, a game invented in Chautauqua County, seeks national expansion

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Introducing Stones, a golf/bocce hybrid game built to be played on a course very similar to mini golf. It was invented in Chautauqua County, now, it’s seeking national expansion.

“Stones is basically a mix between bocce and golf. It takes the scoring component of bocce and incorporates it onto a miniature golf-like course,” COO of the Stones Throwing Association Cade Sivak said. “You throw a target 'mark ball' onto the stretch, then attempt to get your four stones as close as you can to that mark.”

WKBW

The game plays almost exactly like bocce, except there are balls of varying sizes and it’s set up on a course that features, plenty of rocks, sand traps and even a water hazard to make throwing your balls more difficult.

WKBW

The game isn’t just played in Chautauqua County either, it was also invented here by Bemus Point native Jason Sivak.

“I just bought some land in Bemus Point, there was nothing up there yet, so we started camping out there on Memorial Day, a group of friends came in from Philadelphia, and we had a set of bocce balls and mowed in strange paths and designs in the field,” Jason said. “It just kept developing until it was our favorite game.”

From there, the rest, as they say, is history.

WKBW Jason invented the game in 2006, but couldn't find enough time then to dedicate himself to expanding the game he's grown to love.

That invention was in 2006. Since then, Jason has built several courses including one that is open to the public behind the original Sothern Tier Brewing location in Lakewood.

He even tried to take the game nationwide.

“A lot of people saying they need one in their state, but we just haven’t had the ability to make that happen until now,” Jason said.

The difference now, Jason’s 23-year-old son Cade is ready to take control of the family’s prized creation.

WKBW Cade Sivak is now the Chief Operating Officer of the Stones Throwing Association, an organization created around his father's game.

Cade has since looked to build a public course where he lives in Jamestown, but he’s not stopping there, because his next stops are to bring it to both Pittsburgh and downtown Buffalo.

“We’re still at the very smallest stage, our goal is to have courses nationwide,” Cade said.

“Fast forward five or 10 years from now, what is it that you hope Stones looks like?” I asked.

“The team league [I started], I want that to expand to have people playing this as a professional game,” Cade said.

“50 courses or something around the country, just to kind of get us started and host the tournaments and world championships with a higher competition level,” Jason said.

WKBW

The Lakewood course at 2072 Stoneman Cir, Lakewood, NY 14750is open for anybody to play. Its hours are Wednesday thru Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. The cost to play all day is $10.