'A great way to end the school year': Pine Valley students keep 20-year tradition alive

DAYTON, NY — On Wednesday, the members of the FFA at Pine Valley Jr/Sr. School drove tractors to school, to celebrate agriculture and community.

"We're a very rural community and one of the largest districts in the county. It's just neat to have the kids come out and show their support doing this with the tractors and the horses," said Pine Valley Agriculture Teacher Isaac Habermeth.

WKBW

Habermeth and the members of his club showed elementary school students the tractors as well as horses and cows.

The students enjoyed taking a break from schoolwork to educate other kids through hands-on learning.

"I enjoy doing this with the tractors and the horses and everything. I like watching the kids come over here and enjoying all of it," said Sandy Ivett, a freshman at Pine Valley High.

The more than 20-year-old tradition has Principal Kourney Almeida reminiscing on her own "Drive Your Tractor To School Day."

"I did not drive a tractor then but, the students will be revved up all day. It's a great way to end the school year," said Almeida.

The traditions of Pine Valley will continue through educating the younger generation.

"We will keep building those traditions, whether it's tractor day, the maple project or the cider project," said Habermeth.