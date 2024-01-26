Watch Now
28 year-old Buffalo man found dead by Jamestown Police

Posted at 8:34 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 20:35:42-05

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — At about 12:07pm on January 24th, members of the Jamestown Police Department responded to a call at 401 W 4th Street for a reported unresponsive individual.

Officers arrived at the Park View apartments and found 28 year-old Marlon Clay deceased in the building. He was from Buffalo.

Officers are treating Clay's death as a homicide and have opened up an investigation.

Anyone with any information that could be helpful to the investigation is encouraged to call the Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-TIPS (8477).

