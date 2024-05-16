Watch Now
18-year-old facing assault charges after shooting victim in face with flare gun

Posted at 9:50 AM, May 16, 2024

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — An 18-year-old was taken into custody after he allegedly shot someone in the face with a flare gun, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Officers were called to Forest and Newland Avenue at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

An investigation revealed that during a verbal argument, 18-year-old Marquan D. Carper-Cunningham of Jamestown brandished a flare gun and shot someone in the face.

Carper-Cunningham fled the scene but was eventually found and taken into custody on Wednesday. He has been charged with second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Carper-Cunningham is awaiting arraignment in Jamestown City Jail.

