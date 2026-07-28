South Carolina bicyclist killed in crash involving car in Brocton

BROCTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bicyclist from South Carolina was killed in a crash involving a car on July 22 in the Village of Brocton.

Just before 3 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, Chautauqua County Emergency Services and Brocton Fire Department responded to Harmon Avenue.

An investigation revealed that the bicyclist, 64-year-old Michael H. McKay of South Carolina, was traveling on Harmon Ave when he crashed into the parked car.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, McKay died from his injuries.