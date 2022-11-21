South Buffalo residents asked to leave vehicles on same side as currently parked until further notice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to an alert from the City of Buffalo, residents in South Buffalo are asked to leave their vehicles on the same side that they are currently parked until further notice.

In a phone interview with 7 News Monday morning, DPW Commissioner Nathan Marton said the red areas on the snow plow GPS tracker map in South Buffalo, Lovejoy and Kaisertown have been serviced by a third-party contractor and that will not show up as serviced on the map. There are 120 pieces of equipment from contractors out working Monday.

According to Marton, they have to do a "haul process" on the hardest hit streets to remove snow first and then plow, which is why it's taking longer. In addition, they have to get around parked/abandoned vehicles.

Marton said it is expected they will get to all the streets by the end of Monday. They will remove snow first and plow second.