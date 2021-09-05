Watch
South Buffalo Irish Festival returns

Posted at 8:17 PM, Sep 04, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo neighborhood festival made its return this weekend. This was the 20th anniversary of the South Buffalo Irish Festival. The event took place at Cazenovia Park.

The South Buffalo Irish Festival was a celebration of Irish music and culture. It featured live music, dancing and traditional foods.

"We've got different various vendors here, demonstrations of Gaelic football, curling. We're trying to show what it really means to be Irish in South Buffalo,” said Meghan Quinn, the South Buffalo Roots treasurer.

The festival runs until 10:30 Saturday night.

